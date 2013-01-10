Trivia

Hard

If You Suffer From Prosopagnosia You Are Unable To See What?

LCD Screen Output
2D Images
Faces
Sudden Movements

Answer: Faces

Among the many neurological conditions that can affect humans, prosopagnosia is one of the more peculiar. Suffers of prosopagnosia are, in layman’s terms, “face blind”. Their brain does not process or distinguish differences between the faces of the people they interact with or see in media.

The disorder is incredibly difficult to diagnose because those suffering from it have usually had the disorder from birth and are largely unaware that other people have the ability to distinguish other humans based on facial characteristics. Famous neuroscientist Oliver Sacks, for example, studied prosopagnosia for years before discovering that he himself was afflicted by it.

Those suffering from prosopagnosia usually develop secondary methods of recognizing people in their environment such as a person’s clothing style, gait, accessories (such as glasses), body shape, or voice. There is no known effective treatment for the disorder.

Trivia

Hard

Which Of These Coffee Brewing Methods Was Invented To Speed Up Coffee Preparation?

Turkish Coffee Espresso
Drip Coffee French Press

Trivia

Easy

What Quick Spreading Virus Relied On Recipients’ Curiosity To Propagate?

MyDoom MyLife
ILOVEYOU Witty

Trivia

Hard

During The Japanese Nakizumo Festival Sumo Wrestlers Attempt To?

Lift Temple Pillars Knock Down Trees
Make Babies Cry Out Eat Each Other

Trivia

Easy

By Law No U.S. Military Officer Can Outrank Which Historical Figure?

Ulysses S. Grant George Washington
Douglas MacArthur George C. Marshall

Trivia

Very Hard

The First Scientist To Accurately Measure The Distance Between Stars Was?

Bernhard Dawson Friedrich Bessel
Albert Einstein Giovanni Cassini

Trivia

Hard

Samsung’s First Products Weren’t Electronics But?

Cargo Containers Plow Blades
Dried Fish Poker Chips

Trivia

Very Hard

Which Of These Technology Terms Is Made Up And Not A Cultural Reference Or Portmanteau?

Wi-Fi Bluetooth
Ethernet Emoticon

Trivia

Hard

Pandora’s Box Wasn’t A Box At All But A?

Book Sarcophagus
Jar Bottle

Trivia

Hard

Despite The Common Belief, The Word Sushi Does Not Refer To Raw Fish But?

Vinegared Rice Seaweed Wrapping
Pickled Ginger Wasabi Sauce

Trivia

Hard

The First Animated TV Show Based On A Comic To Win An Emmy Award Was?

Super Friends The New Fantastic Four
Batman: The Animated Series X-Men: Evolution