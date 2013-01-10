TriviaHard
If You Suffer From Prosopagnosia You Are Unable To See What?
Answer: Faces
Among the many neurological conditions that can affect humans, prosopagnosia is one of the more peculiar. Suffers of prosopagnosia are, in layman’s terms, “face blind”. Their brain does not process or distinguish differences between the faces of the people they interact with or see in media.
The disorder is incredibly difficult to diagnose because those suffering from it have usually had the disorder from birth and are largely unaware that other people have the ability to distinguish other humans based on facial characteristics. Famous neuroscientist Oliver Sacks, for example, studied prosopagnosia for years before discovering that he himself was afflicted by it.
Those suffering from prosopagnosia usually develop secondary methods of recognizing people in their environment such as a person’s clothing style, gait, accessories (such as glasses), body shape, or voice. There is no known effective treatment for the disorder.
TriviaHard
Which Of These Coffee Brewing Methods Was Invented To Speed Up Coffee Preparation?
TriviaEasy
What Quick Spreading Virus Relied On Recipients’ Curiosity To Propagate?
TriviaHard
During The Japanese Nakizumo Festival Sumo Wrestlers Attempt To?
TriviaEasy
By Law No U.S. Military Officer Can Outrank Which Historical Figure?
TriviaVery Hard
The First Scientist To Accurately Measure The Distance Between Stars Was?
TriviaHard
Samsung’s First Products Weren’t Electronics But?
TriviaVery Hard
Which Of These Technology Terms Is Made Up And Not A Cultural Reference Or Portmanteau?
TriviaHard
Pandora’s Box Wasn’t A Box At All But A?
TriviaHard
Despite The Common Belief, The Word Sushi Does Not Refer To Raw Fish But?
TriviaHard
The First Animated TV Show Based On A Comic To Win An Emmy Award Was?