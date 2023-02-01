What The Heck Is “Mercury in Retrograde”?

Laptop messing up? Spilled your coffee? You should probably check to see if “Mercury is in Retrograde”, according to the slightly odd person in the cubicle next to you. What the heck are they even talking about?

So What is Mercury in Retrograde?

When Mercury has moved into retrograde, the planet looks like it’s moving backward from our vantage point here on Earth. It’s not actually moving any differently, however, as it’s just an optical illusion. It’s all about where Mercury is in alignment with the Earth at that time, and how we perceive the motion. Yep, it’s a made-up nonsense concept with no scientific backing whatsoever.

Mercury isn’t the only plant to go into retrograde, even though it’s the only one we hear about regularly. In fact, if you watched the planets through a telescope every night and mapped out where you see them, you would see each of them go into retrograde at some point.

Even though it’s all about perception and every planet does it, the visual trick pertaining to Mercury alone has made astrologists, and other random people, blame the planet for all sorts of stuff for decades.

Why Does Mercury Get the Blame?

The idea is that gravitational pull from Mercury while it’s in retrograde is what’s infecting our lives with excess trials and tribulations. However, in looking at the facts surrounding gravitational pulls from other planets and how they affect the Earth shows you that, while technically they might have some effect, statistically it’s basically zero.

It’s the shift that happens in retrograde that makes astrologers believe Mercury is the culprit, but there’s no backing proof. Either way, if you’ve ever had something strange happen during Mercury retrograde, you may be a believer. Also please stop making fish in the office microwave, Susan.

The Possible Effects of Mercury Retrograde

According to astrology, Mercury rules over our communication and how we express ourselves on a daily basis. This should help you understand some of the things that get blamed on Mercury in retrograde. Some of those things include:

Misunderstandings in communication at work, with friends, and even with loved ones

A falling out with friends or a breakup

Issues with your travel plans

Dropped phone calls, unreceived emails, and even lost snail mail

Problems with your communication devices working, such as phones and computers

Why I didn’t win the lottery last week

If you’re experiencing any of these effects every time Mercury goes into retrograde, I would suggest that you consider my upcoming course entitled “How to Avoid Stepping on Cracks in the Sidewalk”, only $399 for a limited time.

How Often Is Mercury in Retrograde?

If you’re one of the unlucky people who experience strange things when Mercury is essentially going in reverse, you may not like to know that it happens three or four times a year and always lasts for about three weeks at a time. During this period of time, you might be more prone to believing random coincidences are caused by hunks of rock traveling through space.

You can check the website Is Mercury in Retrograde? to let you know the next time people around you are going to blame their problems on everybody except themselves.

How Did Mercury in Retrograde Become a Thing?

The idea of Mercury in retrograde is rooted in ancient astrology, where the positions and movements of the planets were believed to have a profound impact on human affairs. However, with the advancement of science and the understanding of how the solar system works, it has been proven that the movements of the planets, including Mercury, do not have any significant effect on human life. In fact, the apparent “retrograde” motion of Mercury is simply an optical illusion created by the relative positions of Earth, Mercury, and the Sun.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, the belief in Mercury in retrograde persists, and is often blamed for various difficulties that people experience. This can be attributed to the popularity of astrology and the cultural significance of the idea. In a world that often feels uncertain and out of control, the idea of Mercury in retrograde provides a way for people to understand and express frustration with situations that are outside of their control. It also serves as a common cultural reference point and a way for people to connect with others who share their beliefs.

However, it is important to remember that astrology is not a scientific explanation of the world and its events. The idea of Mercury in retrograde has not been scientifically proven to have any real impact, and should not be used as an excuse for problems that arise in one’s personal and professional life. Instead, it is better to focus on the things that are within our control, and to take responsibility for our actions and decisions.